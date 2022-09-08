Let The (Federal League) Battles Begin

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week heads north this Friday Night for our first Federal League Battle of the Year…the Bears of JACKSON vs the Bulldogs of GREEN! Both Teams check in at 2 -1 but there are questions when you head into League play:

Which Jackson team will show on Friday Night? The Bears that posted 43 last week vs Boardman…or the week 2 team that gave up 48 after an impressive Week 1 win. Jason Davide is beginning to emerge as a solid RB….the passing game is struggling…the defense has been porous at times. All things that can be fixed. If not…games in the Fed

will expose and amplify things that are not.

GREEN…massive graduation can be a testament to the state of your program with your feeder system. Answer…these Dogs are relevant. Two 50 point offensive outbursts the first two weeks…and an OT loss to a loaded Tallmadge team in which Green scores 46 and loses. As potent as they can be on offense there are defensive concerns…yielding 88 points the past two games. As I mentioned…Fed play raises the bar on your identity.

So here we go…..Week 4..Game 5 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the week! Two teams who want to make a statement and use as a platform for a playoff run down the stretch. From my perspective in the Booth….take notes…a lot of questions will be answered on Friday Night!! High School Football Lives Here…1480

WHBC/Mix94.1!! Kenny, Denny, Mark, and yours truly look forward to seeing y’all On the Radio!!