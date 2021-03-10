      Weather Alert

Mall, Airport Getting Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Thanks to ODOT

Jim Michaels
Mar 10, 2021 @ 4:50am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio EPA is providing $3.25 million in grant money for public electric car-charging stations at 170 locations in the state, including two locally.

The SARTA Belden Village Transit Station and Akron Canton Airport are each getting $15,000 each for one station each.

Most of the money has gone to the three major metropolitan areas.

Level 2 charging ports will be installed.

They use a 240-volt circuit.

