      Weather Alert

March Canton Shootout Results in Death of Wanted Virginia Man

Jim Michaels
Apr 20, 2021 @ 5:25am
Aaron Thomas (US Marshal Service)

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A shootout last month between a wanted out-of-state man and local officers with the Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force has resulted in a death.

33-year-old Aaron Thomas who was wanted in the state of Virginia has died from his injuries in a local hospital.

He had been hospitalized for nearly a month.

One of those local officers was also injured in the shootout in the 1700 block of Regent Avenue NE.

That officer was treated at the hospital and released a few hours later.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
An East Canton man provides his first hand account of capturing the Bob Evans gunman
Minerva Man Killed in Crash in Zoarville Area
Bob Evans Shooting Suspect Arrested Near East Canton
Qanon is tearing our country apart and, if we are not careful, it will destroy us