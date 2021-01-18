Martin Luther King Jr Day Events in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 45th annual Community Celebration which usually takes place at the Edward “Peel” Coleman Southeast Community Center, will be virtual Monday.
It begins at 12noon.
Evangelist Sharon “Bootsy” Johnson of Faith Family Church is the main speaker.
The meeting ID is 972 9736 2859, and the passcode is Yof96a.
Meantime, the Greater Canton Martin Luther King Jr Commission has a series of virtual discussions on key dates.
On Friday January 15, the actual birthdate of the late civil rights leader, they talked about “personal courage”, as part of a “Courage to Change” theme.
They are having other virtual events on Lincoln’s birthday and on the April date of King’s assassination.