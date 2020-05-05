      Weather Alert

Massillon Police Break Up Classic Car Gathering Over Distancing Issues

Jim Michaels
May 5, 2020 @ 8:55am
Classic car owners and others gather at the former KMart in Massillon (Courtesy Massillon Live)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon police were forced to disperse hundreds of car enthusiasts at the former KMart store Saturday afternoon, after people got out of their cars and began congregating.

The drivers cooperated with police.

The group had gotten together in the parking lot of 2600 Lincoln Way E for a cruise.

They’d been doing that for years, but police say they were not observing good social distancing.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry tells Massillon Live that gatherings of ten or more are not being permitted.

