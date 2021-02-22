MONDAY UPDATE: 1600 New Cases, Who’s Next for Vaccine?
Governor Mike DeWine at his bi-weekly media briefing. (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 1600 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, with 47 cases out of Stark County.
The governor revealed who will come next when it comes to getting the vaccine.
Mike DeWine says once everyone who wants the first shot in the 65-and-over age group, then they’ll move down to 60 to 64, then 55 to 59, then 50 to 54.
He’s hoping that could happen in a matter of weeks.
Here are the Monday numbers:
>Mon Feb 22
Ohio: 955,378 cases (+1611),
16,874 deaths (+58)
Stark: 28,891 cases (+47),
824 deaths (+2)