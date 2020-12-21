MONDAY UPDATE: 6,548 New Cases, Stark, Tuscarawas Higher on Per Capita List
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives a coronavirus update on Dec.17, 2020. (The Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported the lowest number of new cases of coronavirus in over a month, according to records kept by WHBC News.
The state reported 6548 new cases, the lowest since November 11 when 5874 cases were reported.
(There were several days when there was incomplete data)
Stark County had 261 new cases.
The governor presented information from the New York Times listing the state’s 88 counties for per capita new cases for last week.
Stark County was 23rd with 86 new cases per 100,000 population, Tuscarawas County was higher.
And Summit County was 60th, with 70 new cases per 100,000.
Wyandot County topped the list; Holmes was at the bottom.
Here is Monday’s report:
Mon Dec 21
Ohio: 629,354 cases (+6548),
8122 deaths (+75)
Stark: 18,358 cases (+261),
259 deaths (+1)