MONDAY UPDATE: Lowest Daily Case Numbers in 8 Months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On Monday. the state and Stark County reported the fewest number of new coronavirus cases since last September.
566 new cases were reported in Ohio, with 16 of those out Stark County.
As of Sunday, the number of cases-per-100,000-population-for-the-last-two-weeks is down to around 90, dropping about two cases per day.
Here are the Monday numbers:
Mon May 24
Ohio: 1,097,866 cases (+566), 19,709 deaths
Stark: 32,952 cases (+16), 914 deaths