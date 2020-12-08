      Weather Alert

MONDAY UPDATE: No New Orders, Stark Total Cases Top 13,000

Jim Michaels
Dec 8, 2020 @ 6:21am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine held his Tuesday media briefing on Monday, leading many to think some new restrictions might be in the works.

But the governor had mainly an update, saying the somewhat lower numbers in recent days might indicate we’re headed into a plateau.

Still, the state reported over 9200 new cases on Monday.

The Stark County case total since March topped 7000 on Monday with 63 new cases.

Mon Dec 7
Ohio: 484,297 cases (+9273), 7022 deaths (+63)
Stark: 13,035 cases (+344), 239 deaths (+1)

