MONDAY UPDATE: Ten New Cases in Stark, 255 Statewide

Jim Michaels
Jun 7, 2021 @ 3:34pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is seeing coronavirus case numbers like those from back in September, while you have to go back to the early days of the pandemic to find numbers like the state is looking at.

The Ohio Department of Health reported ten new new cases for Stark County on Monday.

The state had 255 new cases.

Here are the Monday numbers:

Mon June 7

Ohio: 1,104,903 cases (+255),
19,980 deaths

Stark: 33,201 cases (+10),
925 deaths

