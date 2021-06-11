Moving Forward: How to Replace Prestige, Economic Value of Charge
Courtesy VisitCanton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Having a pro sports franchise in your town.
Even if it’s a minor league team, it adds prestige as well as economic value to a city.
Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says that’s what makes economic development difficult.
Some pieces of the puzzle are hard to replace, like the Charge franchise leaving for Cleveland.
Still, VisitCanton says with some sports franchises having such scattered schedules, it may be easier now to bring in events that last several days.
Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says with any kind of economic development tool, it’s one step forward and a half step back.