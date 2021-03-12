New Nursing Home Guidance, County Fairs Allowed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With many residents and staff in nursing homes vaccinated, new federal guidance is encouraging indoor and in-person visits, with some exceptions.
(If you click the link above, the date is September 2020, but the portions in red are the revisions)
Those facilities must have 70-percent of the population vaccinated, with test positivity in the county at 10-percent or less.
There are even looser requirements for assisted living facilities.
Also, county fairs are getting the green light for 2021.
The state Agriculture Department will be issuing fair guidance, initially limiting grandstand attendance to 30-percent with masks and distancing, but that could change as the numbers come down.