      Weather Alert

No Cause Yet for Dover Chemical Fire

Jim Michaels
Jun 14, 2021 @ 4:49am

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No word yet on the cause of the fire that destroyed a building and some equipment at Dover Chemical early Friday morning.

Dover firefighters say when they approach a fire at any industrial site, they initially check in with plant personnel who know the facility inside and out.

Among the issues in this fire: nearby larger buildings and chlorine tanker cars, which firefighters cooled down.

The fire also led to the release of a cloud of hydrochloric acid which hung over I-77 then dissipated.

The Dover Fire Department wants to allay any concerns for residents who live near the Dover Chemical plant.

