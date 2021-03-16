North Canton Police Charge Lake Juvenile in Hoover School Threat
WHBC News
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township juvenile faces felony ‘inducing panic’ and other charges in connection with a weekend shooting threat made against Hoover High School in North Canton.
Investigators served several court orders to social media companies, seeking a suspect behind the threats, who is not a student in the North Canton schools.
The young person remains at home.
Police say no guns were found in the house.