NWS Issues Wind Advisory, Power Outages Possible
WHBC News
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service has us on the watch for strong winds all across Ohio and our neighboring states Wednesday and Wednesday night.
A Wind Advisory for our immediate area kicks in at 10 a.m. today and is in effect until first thing tomorrow morning.
For Stark, Summit, Wayne and Portage Counties, the Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.
For Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties, the advisory is in place from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
AccuWeather’s Steve Williams says peak winds will surpass 45 miles an hour.
That can bring down trees and power lines.