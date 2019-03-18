NWS: Stark Got Early Start on Severe Weather Awareness Week

(WHBC) – This is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio.

It’s a time to be weather-aware when it comes to storms and possible tornadoes.

The biggest issue in Stark County has been flooding, with the continued advice from the National Weather Service to not drive in areas where water covers the road.

There were 17 tornadoes recorded in Ohio last year, and we have a pretty good head start here in Stark County, with two twisters last week.

The two weaker EF-0 tornadoes had maximum winds of 83 miles an hour.