ODOT: Route 8 Changes Kicking in by Monday Morning
WHBC News
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The contractor on the Route 8 project north of Akron plans to set up a new traffic pattern Sunday night, ready to go Monday morning, according to ODOT.
The northbound lanes will be split, with the left lane moved over to the southbound side of the road.
If you want to exit at Seasons Road, you’ll need to use the right lane.
Ramps to Steels Corners and Route 303 from Route 8 North are among those closing.
Here are all the ramps that are impacted:
The ramp from Graham Rd. to SR 8 northbound will be closed through late June for bridge reconstruction. The detour will be Graham Rd. to Wyoga Lake Rd. to Seasons Rd. to SR 8.
The ramp from SR 8 northbound to SR 303 will be closed through late April for ramp reconstruction. The detour will be SR 8 northbound to Boston Mills Rd. to Chittenden Rd. to SR 303.
The ramp from Steels Corners Rd. to SR 8 northbound will be closed through late April. The detour will be Steels Corners Rd. to Hudson Dr. to Seasons Rd. to SR 8.
The SR 8 northbound ramp to Steels Corners Rd. will be closed through late April for ramp reconstruction. The detour will be SR 8 northbound to Seasons Rd. to Hudson Dr. to Steels Corners Rd.