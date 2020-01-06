Ohio AG: Court Orders Work Stopped at Tuscarawas County Dam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state has stopped a contractor from working at the site of a dam project in extreme southern Tuscarawas County, after ODNR inspectors determined the structure is unsafe.
The AG’s office obtained a temporary restraining order through the county courts to stop the work on the Sleepy Hollow Lake dam in Perry Township.
Inspectors determined there could be loss of life and structures if the dam collapsed.
Owners were also ordered to take corrective action.