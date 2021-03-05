      Weather Alert

Ohio Department of Commerce: Don’t Take Advice from ‘Influencer Videos’

Jim Michaels
Mar 5, 2021 @ 4:49am
(Jesse Naul)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 and Ohio News Network) – They’re called “influencer videos”.

They pop up when people are using TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

The investment education manager with the Ohio Department of Commerce advises being careful when checking out the money advice being offered.

Dan Orzano stresses these “influencers” are likely not licensed financial advisors.

He says that’s who you want to do business with.

