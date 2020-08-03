OHSAA Seeks High School Football Testing, Fan ‘Modifications’ From ODH
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association is asking the Ohio Department of Health for some modifications when it comes to its recently-released protocols for contact sports like high school football.
They’d like modifications in testing requirements for players and staff.
The protocols also call for no spectators in attendance.
The OHSAA says it will provide information to member schools as soon as they get an answer.
High school football practices resumed on Saturday.