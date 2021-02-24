UPDATE: Young Man Dead in Early Morning Bethlehem House Fire
WHBC News
BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person is dead in a huge house fire in the Beach City area Wednesday morning.
The young man’s name has not been released.
Erie Valley Fire and Rescue says the modular home along Erie Avenue near Johnsford Road SW in Bethlehem Township was fully involved when they got there.
They got the call around 1:30 a.m.
A man and woman were able to escape the flames
They tried to rescue the victim who was in the basement, but were turned back by the flames.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating.