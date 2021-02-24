      Breaking News
UPDATE: Young Man Dead in Early Morning Bethlehem House Fire

UPDATE: Young Man Dead in Early Morning Bethlehem House Fire

Jim Michaels
Feb 24, 2021 @ 11:15am
WHBC News

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person is dead in a huge house fire in the Beach City area Wednesday morning.

The young man’s name has not been released.

Erie Valley Fire and Rescue says the modular home along Erie Avenue near Johnsford Road SW in Bethlehem Township was fully involved when they got there.

They got the call around 1:30 a.m.

A man and woman were able to escape the flames

They tried to rescue the victim who was in the basement, but were turned back by the flames.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark State Offers Tuition-Free 8-Week Courses
Canton Police Make Arrest in Weekend Shooting Incident at Skyline Terrace
THURSDAY UPDATE: 2300 New Cases, One County Drops Below High Incidence
Dreaming at CAK: New Flights Could be Coming Soon