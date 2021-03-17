OSP: Assign Designated Driver for Saint Patrick’s Day Festivities
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Saint Patrick’s Day, and with the country coming out of the pandemic and ready to have a good time, the State Highway Patrol reminds you to make sure you have a safe way to get home.
And if you choose the “designated driver” route, the patrol says to be sure to assign that person BEFORE going out.
Impaired driving on Saint Patrick’s Day in Ohio has resulted in ten deaths over the last five years.
The State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #677 when you see an impaired driver.
And troopers will be out there.
They arrested 700 impaired drivers from 2016 to 2020
They also remind you that we’re still under mask and distancing orders.