OSP: I-77 Pursuit Ends in Driver Shot, Roadway Closed for Hours
WHBC News
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 49-year-old Columbus man is hospitalized with non-life threatening gunshot injuries after leading state troopers and sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit along I-77 north of Cambridge on Tuesday, closing an 18-mile stretch of the road for 10 hours.
The state patrol says once William Teter was stopped in the median, he got out of the vehicle with a gun.
That’s when troopers and deputies fired.
Teter refused to pull over for a traffic violation.
They say he even drove on bald tires after stop sticks were employed.