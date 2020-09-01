      Weather Alert

OSP: I-77 Pursuit Ends in Driver Shot, Roadway Closed for Hours

Jim Michaels
Sep 1, 2020 @ 7:31pm
WHBC News

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 49-year-old Columbus man is hospitalized with non-life threatening gunshot injuries after leading state troopers and sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit along I-77 north of Cambridge on Tuesday, closing an 18-mile stretch of the road for 10 hours.

The state patrol says once William Teter was stopped in the median, he got out of the vehicle with a gun.

That’s when troopers and deputies fired.

Teter refused to pull over for a traffic violation.

They say he even drove on bald tires after stop sticks were employed.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire