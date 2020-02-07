Overnight Snow Impacts Morning Drive, More to Come
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We got much of that predicted overnight snow just in the last few hours, so there are impacts on the area today… We are still under that Winter Weather Advisory..
Snow parking bans are in effect in a number of local communities like Plain, Jackson and Lake Townships…
We have a list of school changes for today.
The Garaway Schools have closed for the day today… The district says the buildings and buses will be thoroughly disinfected, with a lot of flu going around.