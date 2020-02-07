      Weather Alert

Overnight Snow Impacts Morning Drive, More to Come

Jim Michaels
Feb 7, 2020 @ 8:23am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We got much of that predicted overnight snow just in the last few hours, so there are impacts on the area today… We are still under that Winter Weather Advisory..

Snow parking bans are in effect in a number of local communities like Plain, Jackson and Lake Townships…

We have a list of school changes for today.

The Garaway Schools have closed for the day today… The district says the buildings and buses will be thoroughly disinfected, with a lot of flu going around.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon