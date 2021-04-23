      Weather Alert

Petros Lake Being Stocked with Rainbow Trout This Week

Jim Michaels
Apr 23, 2021 @ 5:41am
Ohio Division of Wildlife

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Petros Lake in Perry Township is being stocked with rainbow trout this week.

The Division of Wildlife no longer supplies exact stocking dates.

It’s one of nearly 70 lakes in the state that receive trout from one of several hatcheries here in Ohio.

Just a reminder though to pick up that fishing license if you are 16 or older.

An annual license is $25 and now expires one year from the date of purchase rather than on a specific date each year.

