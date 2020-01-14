      Weather Alert

PFHOF Village Has Funding for Center for Excellence

Jim Michaels
Jan 14, 2020 @ 5:43am
Pro Football Hall of Fame Village rendering (Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village says they now have the funding in place to get construction started soon on the Center for Excellence on the Village campus.

They have expanded their existing partnership with Baltimore-based energy company Constellation, providing millions in funding for the new building, which could go up starting in a few months.

The Village signed off on a deal last January that has Constellation as the exclusive gas and electricity supplier to the project.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon