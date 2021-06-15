      Weather Alert

Plain Shooting Victim ID’d

Jim Michaels
Jun 15, 2021 @ 4:46am
WHBC News

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead outside an apartment complex in Plain Township during the noon hour on Saturday.

He is 28-year-old David Hughson.

They are saying the shooting was drug-related.

No word on any suspects.

That incident on West Commons Street NE off Market Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3800.

Or, through the anonymous tip line 330-451-3937.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Fire, Hydrochloric Acid Spill at Dover Chemical, Forcing I-77 Closure
Canton Woman Killed in Early Saturday Crash Near Kent
Mayor: Charge Move 'Disappointing' For Civic Center, Fans, Local Businesses
Update from Massillon City Council with Ted Herncane
Connect With Us Listen To Us On