Poochie Snyder Injury Update

Friday night was meant to be a celebration for Canton South Quarterback Poochie Snyder. The Senior became Stark County’s All Time Passing yards leader, breaking the record of 9,181 yards held by Sandy Valley’s Cameron Blair.

Unfortunately, Snyder left the game just a couple plays later after injuring the pinkie finger on his throwing hand. Initial speculation was Snyder’s injury was cause for major concern.

The good news for Poochie, Canton South, and Stark County football fans is things have changed since Friday. Sources tell WHBC, Poochie’s injury is “Not as bad” as they originally thought. The injury is to Snyder’s right throwing hand and will be taken day to day going forward. Canton South is currently 7-0 on the season and sits atop the PAC-7 Conference. 1480 WHBC will also have Fairless @ Canton South on the Aultman Hospital Radio Game of the Week.

