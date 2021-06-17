      Weather Alert

Portman on Biden/Putin Meeting: U.S. Needs to be Firm, Forceful

Jim Michaels
Jun 17, 2021 @ 3:55am
U.S Senator Rob Portman

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S. Senator from Ohio Rob Portman says he hopes the president truly was firm and forceful with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He says Russia has been flexing its muscle in eastern Europe, and that demands a response from the U.S. and other NATO allies.

Portman says whether members of NATO or not, eastern European nations feeling the heat from Russia, need to know the U.S. has their backs.

He says we need to protect human rights in all countries.

