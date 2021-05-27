      Weather Alert

Portman, Other Republicans Introducing Alternate Infrastructure Plan

Jim Michaels
May 27, 2021 @ 4:52am

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Senate Republicans agree that infrastructure spending is needed.

They just don’t like President Biden’s definition of “infrastructure”.

So they have come up with a one trillion-dollar plan of their own, funded with COVID-19 relief money.

It’s to be introduced on Thursday.

Republican Senator Rob Portman says the president’s plan includes child care and nursing home subsidies.

But Portman says both sides of the aisle agree that spending on roads, bridges and the electrical grid is needed.

