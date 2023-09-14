Powerhouses Clash

Week 5…Game 6 for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week as we find ourselves back in Tiger Town and the MASSILLON TIGERS host defending D 1

State Champion Cleveland St Edwards.

St Ed’s arguably has one of the toughest schedule in Ohio. The Eagles fly into Paul Brown Tiger Stadium un-blemished with a 4 – 0 record. They are a balanced run/throw offense with an offensive line that would make most college programs drool….averaging 298 pounds across the line…3 of the 5 with Big 10 commitments. Regardless…the offensive statistics are not dynamic, but they know how to finish games.

The Tigers open the season with a outstanding come from behind battle versus Valdosta, and since then they haven’t taken their foot off the gas…winning their

last 3 games averaging 54 points per game. A potent offense that will beat you by air or land averaging over 500 total yards per game.

Both defenses in this game are outstanding. Both can turn you over. Both tackle by committee. Both fly to the football. A game that if both defenses exact their will we could very likely have a game that comes down to the final moments. Friday Night….the ½ Way mark to the 2022 Season. ½ way point to the playoffs. Both teams looking to continue and build momentum. From my perspective In the Booth….this is a realistic win for Massillon. Time to roar Tiger Nation….Time

to roar.

Kenny, Denny, Mark and yours truly look forward to bringing you all the action this Friday Night at 7pm!!! High School Football LIVES here!!! 1480 WHBC/MIX

94.1!!! See y’all On the Radio!!!