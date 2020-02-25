Primary Preview: Stark Parks Seeks 1 Mill Renewal
Tam O'Shanter Park (Stark Parks)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Primary Election is just three weeks away.
Early voting is underway now.
The Stark County Park District returns to the ballot with a 1 mill renewal levy after defeat of a somewhat larger replacement levy in November.
Stark Parks Director Bob Fonte says if the renewal fails, they will have no operating funding starting in 2021.
It’s Issue 20 on the ballot.
