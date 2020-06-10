Public Safety: Half of PDs in Ohio, Stark Not in Compliance With 2015 Standards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few years ago, all police departments in Ohio were to be certified by a state Police Advisory Board, indicating they met standards in regard to hiring and use of force.
Half of the departments in the state, mainly smaller departments, have not been certified yet.
Governor Mike DeWine says he will be reaching out to those departments to get the process going.
He also hopes to add “bias-free policing” and pursuits to those standards.
There are 21 police agencies in Stark County.
11 of them are certified according to the Department of Public Safety.
Again, most larger departments are on the list, so 86% of county residents live in jurisdictions where the police department meets the standards.
But the Alliance and Hartville departments are among those that are not on the list.