Red Cross: Pandemic Complicates Disaster Response
WHBC News
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even disaster response is impacted by COVID-19.
As the American Red Cross responds to Hurricane Laura and other current U.S. disaster scenes, the distancing and masking are still an issue.
Jim McIntyre with the Northern Ohio region of the Red Cross says they need to put up more temporary shelters now, to make the distancing work.
That translates into a greater monetary need for the Red Cross.
Mahogany Coward of Canton is doing volunteer storm duty for Hurricane Laura victims in Texas.
The Red Cross can also use more volunteers.