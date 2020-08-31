Red Cross: Pandemic Complicates Disaster Response

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Aug 31, 2020 @ 6:19am
WHBC News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even disaster response is impacted by COVID-19.

As the American Red Cross responds to Hurricane Laura and other current U.S. disaster scenes, the distancing and masking are still an issue.

Jim McIntyre with the Northern Ohio region of the Red Cross says they need to put up more temporary shelters now, to make the distancing work.

That translates into a greater monetary need for the Red Cross.

Mahogany Coward of Canton is doing volunteer storm duty for Hurricane Laura victims in Texas.

The Red Cross can also use more volunteers.

