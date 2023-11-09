Round 3 : Statistically Speaking

We are in round 3 of the playoffs, with 5 local teams still remaining. Congrats to Massillon, Lake, Green,McKinley, and Canton South for getting this far.

There are many reason why each team has come this far. However, this is one very common theme amongst them all and this is a great defense.

We have 4 teams giving up less than 20 points per game. Massillon at 7.9 ppg, Lake 15.3, Green 15.4and McKinley at 18.8 ppg. South is giving up just 24 ppg, while scoring an average of 40.3 ppg. Each team has a stud defensive player. Canton South has Landon Karovic, 82 solo tackles, 66 assist, 6 tackles for loss (TFL) and 1 sack, total tackles of 148.

McKinley has Shaukeer Hatcher. 77 solo, 27 assist, 17 TFL, and 3 sacks, 104 total tackles. Lake has Charlie Christopher. 88 solo, 36 assist, 12 TFL and 3 sacks, 124 total tackles. Massillon leading tackler is Dorian Pringle. 41 solo, 19 assist, 21.5 TFL and 8 sacks. 60 total tackles. Our Aultman Hospital radio game of the week is West Branch vs. Canton South. Although this week we focused on defense, I am not sure how much we will see Friday night. Each team averages over 40 ppg, each team has great quarterbacks, stud running back and great wide receivers. I may have to print more scoring cars for this game

Kudos to our WHBC radio player of the week for week 12, Keith Quincy, McKinley. Receiving 7 catches for 116 yards and a td. Defensively, 1 int.

See you in the pressbox.