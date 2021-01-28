      Weather Alert

Route 30 Extension Project Needs Property Acquisition Funding to Move Forward

Jim Michaels
Jan 28, 2021 @ 4:54am
Proposed Route 30 freeway extension from Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 just outside of East Canton. (ODOT)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s an unfortunate roadblock, before the road is even built.

Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula says even though ODOT will discuss right-of-way property acquisitions at a virtual public hearing on the Route 30 freeway extension project, there is no funding in place to acquire any property.

Regula says they were just able to extend the $18 million construction grant from 2019 into 2022

It’s the proposed three-mile extension of the freeway from Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 in Osnaburg Township.

It’s the first section of the long-dormant Route 30 freeway project.

The meeting is February 25.

.

