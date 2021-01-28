Route 30 Extension Project Needs Property Acquisition Funding to Move Forward
Proposed Route 30 freeway extension from Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 just outside of East Canton. (ODOT)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s an unfortunate roadblock, before the road is even built.
Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula says even though ODOT will discuss right-of-way property acquisitions at a virtual public hearing on the Route 30 freeway extension project, there is no funding in place to acquire any property.
Regula says they were just able to extend the $18 million construction grant from 2019 into 2022
It’s the proposed three-mile extension of the freeway from Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 in Osnaburg Township.
It’s the first section of the long-dormant Route 30 freeway project.
The meeting is February 25.
