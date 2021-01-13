      Weather Alert

Ryan: Guard, Others Join Capitol Police to Keep Things Safe on ‘Hill’

Jim Michaels
Jan 13, 2021 @ 5:52am
Congressman Tim Ryan

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With just a week to go before the Inauguration, Congressman Tim Ryan says Capitol Police are working with other agencies to make sure the event is safe.

Ryan chairs a subcommittee that oversees funding for the Capitol Police.

Despite some heroic action by some officers at the Capitol last week, the chief has resigned and two officers have been suspended for their actions that day.

