Sandy Valley Hires Beau Balderson as the 2024-2025 Athletic Director and Assistant Principal

Sandy Valley Local School District released the below statement introducing Beau Balderson as it’s new Athletic Director and Assistant Principal.

April 16, 2024

Sandy Valley Local School District hired Beau Balderson last night at the April 15, 2024, Sandy Valley Board of Education meeting. Long-time teacher and coach, Balderson comes to SV with vast experience in education, athletics, and administration.

“We are pleased to announce Beau Balderson as the dynamic new Athletic Director and Assistant Principal for Sandy Valley’s upcoming school year of 2024-2025,” said David Fischer, Superintendent of Schools. “We are certain that Beau will be an exceptional addition to our team, bringing a wealth of experience to Sandy Valley.”

Beau Balderson is ready to take on the challenge of being Sandy Valley’s Athletic Director and Assistant Principal. “I am extremely honored and excited to join the Sandy Valley community and represent the district as the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal. I want to thank Mr. Fischer, the hiring committee, and the Sandy Valley Board of Education for the opportunity to join such an outstanding school district,” said Balderson. Balderson comes to Sandy Valley with a wealth of experience including being the head football coach at Jackson Local, Marlington, Southeast, Parma, and GlenOak, as well as coaching othersports including track. Balderson has been in education for twenty-four years, teaching socialstudies.

Garth Evans, Sandy Valley’s current Athletic Director/Assistant Principal, has accepted the Athletic Director position at Minerva. Fischer stated, “We wish Garth Evans the best as he continues his career at Minerva.” Head Principal Alivia Stamp is positive about the new addition. “We are excited to add Beau to our team, we feel he will continue to move our athletic program forward and continue the great traditions here in the Valley.”