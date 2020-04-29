Saturday Event Supports Ohio Wine Businesses

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Apr 29, 2020 @ 5:24am

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland-area wine-oriented media company has put together a Saturday event supporting Ohio’s 330 small-business wineries, as they wait to learn when and how they will reopen.

WineBuzz is sponsoring “Super Sipper Saturday”, asking that you order a bottle of wine or carryout food where applicable from an Ohio winery.

They say 8000 people work full-time at the state’s wineries.

Gervasi Vineyard is among those participating on Saturday.

