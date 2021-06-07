School Leaders: Video was Key Evidence in Firing Decision
Former McKinley Head Coach Marcus Wattley (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Video surveillance was part of the evidence used by the Canton City School Board in their decision to fire McKinley Head Football Coach Marcus Wattley and six of his assistants last week.
Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert says that was a strong piece of evidence.
But, attorney Peter Pattokos representing the former head coach presents a different story.
He tells of a talented player who was not showing up for practices and otherwise letting the team down.
And, needing to be sent a message.
Pattokos claims the player could have walked away from the pizza with pork on it if he wanted to.