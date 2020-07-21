Schuring: Driver’s Exam Stations Catching Up on Testing
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 16-year-olds in Ohio hoping to get their driver’s licenses before they turn 17 are in luck.
Driver’s exam sites across Ohio including the location on Whitewood Street in North Canton are catching up on the backlog of teens hoping to get that license.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says drivers examiners have pandemic-safe way to judge the driving test: they are outside the car rather than in it.
Those test sites were closed for three months during the peak of “stay at home”.
They did not re-open until mid-June.
There’s more at the BMV website.
Or call 614 466-3524 or 877 439-8378.