      Weather Alert

Schuring Explains: Expect to See Householder Removed Next Year

Jim Michaels
Nov 10, 2020 @ 7:24am
Larry Householder. (Courtesy Ohio House of Representatives)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those hoping to see State Rep and former Speaker Larry Householder removed from his seat may get their wish early next year.

State Senator Kirk Schuring expects that to happen in the next session, with Householder reelected with no real competition.

Schuring explains that if Householder had been removed this year, he would have been able to return to the chamber in 2021.

Schuring says a little known clause in the constitution allows an elected representative to be removed only once.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Morgan Fox Last Week
VOTE 2020: Four Stark Officeholders Ousted in Republican Surge
Massillon Man Off to Prison in March Traffic Death Near Beach City
VOTE 2020: Key Stark County Election Results