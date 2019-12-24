Schuring: Legislature Looking to Repair Ed Choice Voucher Program Changes
WHBC News
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio legislature is expected to be in “fix it” mode when they’re back in session next month.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says without a change, thousands more students will be eligible for the state’s Ed Choice Voucher Program starting February 1.
A provision in the two-year budget would allow students in about half the districts in the state to attend a private school with a voucher.
They hope to change that so only districts graded at “D” or “F” would be impacted.