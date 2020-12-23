Second Canton Pop-Up Virus Testing Event Nets Another 20-Percent Positivity Rate
Healthcare workers process people waiting in line at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Houston. Texas is rushing thousands of additional medical staff to overworked hospitals as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increases. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the second Canton pop-up drive-thru coronavirus test last week, just over 20-percent of participants again tested positive for the virus.
508 people got tests, and 106 got positive results.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says it shows the virus is all around us, and our holiday celebrations need to be small.