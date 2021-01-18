Stark Coroner’s Office Investigates 650-Plus Deaths in 2020
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Between drug overdoses, coronavirus and everything else, a lot of people died in Stark County last year.
The Stark County Coroner’s Office had over 650 cases in 2020, more than double what it saw five years earlier.
The office still has an 18-body-capacity refrigerated trailer it is using.
Deputy Coroner Dr Anthony Bertin says it was half full when we talked to him last week.