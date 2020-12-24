Stark County Board of Elections: Great Experience with Dominion Machines
A voter casts her ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 15, 2016, at an American Legion Hall in Marengo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If the Stark County Board of Elections gets state and county approval to purchase 1450 new voting machines, the equipment will be from Dominion Voting Systems, which the Trump campaign has accused of changing the presidential election results.
But Travis Seacrest with the board says they have had Dominion equipment for the last 15 years and there’s never been a hiccup with a recount or verification check.
They hope to have the $6.5 million in equipment ready to go for the May primary.