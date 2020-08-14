Stark Crime Stoppers Officially Launched at Friday Event
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County political leaders and law enforcement joined together on Friday at the sheriff’s office to celebrate the official launch of Crime Stoppers.
The organization has actually been up and running for several months now.
They offer cash rewards for crime tips leading to an arrest and conviction.
Rewards generally range from $25 to $1000.
You can provide those tips anonymously either online or by texting.
Online, you’ll want to select the proper police department, the fill out the form.
To send an anonymous tip via text message, text the keyword STARKTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).
The organization also looks for donations in order to pay those tipsters.