Stark Engineer’s Paving Wish List Impacted by Virus

Jim Michaels
Jun 15, 2020 @ 5:21am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – County and local road departments normally have a list of paving projects for the warm weather months.

A lot of that is up in the air this year.

Stark County Engineer Keith Bennett says they may have to forego their general hot mix paving program this year because of anticipated lower gas tax revenue and delays in the collection of license plate monies.

Both are related to the state’s stay-at-home orders.

The county typically does about 20 miles in hot mix paving each year.

