Stark Government Proceeding Carefully with 2021 Spending Plan

Jim Michaels
Jan 22, 2021 @ 4:11am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County government budget process is working a little differently for 2021.

There’s a temporary budget in place, as county leaders watch the revenue figures for the first part of the year, given the continuing pandemic.

But the permanent budget does need to be in place by the end of March, so budget hearings with the 23 departments under the general fund are beginning next month.

The $22.5 million temporary budget approved in December represents about 50-percent of the anticipated budget.

It’s to cover the first three months of the year plus any unusually high expenses.

