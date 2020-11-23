Stark Sheriff’s Take on Curfew Order: Nothing Really Changing
Sheriff George Maier (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Business as usual.
That’s Stark County Sheriff George Maier’s take on the nightly statewide curfew that kicked in last week.
The sheriff says it doesn’t really change anything they’re doing.
He tells our Jon Bozeka that deputies won’t be pulling people over for driving after 10 p.m., and they won’t be spying on people for having large gatherings.
He does say the department has gotten calls from concerned residents about gatherings, and they may respond and advise people to use caution.
The sheriff does ask that people continue to wear masks, especially with different people in your house during the holidays.